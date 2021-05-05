Earnings results for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $7.78. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $5.87.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 4th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has generated $21.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.7. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $644.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 32.77%. The high price target for REGN is $800.00 and the low price target for REGN is $477.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings, 14 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 14 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $644.17, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 32.8% from its current price of $485.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

In the past three months, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.84% of the stock of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 85.00% of the stock of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN



Earnings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow by 24.53% in the coming year, from $27.23 to $33.91 per share. The P/E ratio of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is 17.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.89. The P/E ratio of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is 17.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 44.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a PEG Ratio of 0.82. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 4.82. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here