Earnings results for Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.41.

Reinsurance Group of America last issued its earnings data on February 7th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. The business earned $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Its revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Reinsurance Group of America has generated $13.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.4. Reinsurance Group of America has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Reinsurance Group of America will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Reinsurance Group of America in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $123.13, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.89%. The high price target for RGA is $146.00 and the low price target for RGA is $76.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Reinsurance Group of America has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.14, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $123.13, Reinsurance Group of America has a forecasted downside of 4.9% from its current price of $129.45. Reinsurance Group of America has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America pays a meaningful dividend of 2.14%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Reinsurance Group of America has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Reinsurance Group of America is 20.97%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Reinsurance Group of America will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.36% next year. This indicates that Reinsurance Group of America will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA)

In the past three months, Reinsurance Group of America insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.98% of the stock of Reinsurance Group of America is held by insiders. 94.58% of the stock of Reinsurance Group of America is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA



Earnings for Reinsurance Group of America are expected to grow by 53.43% in the coming year, from $8.16 to $12.52 per share. The P/E ratio of Reinsurance Group of America is 16.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.90. The P/E ratio of Reinsurance Group of America is 16.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.13. Reinsurance Group of America has a P/B Ratio of 0.70. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

