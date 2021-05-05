Earnings results for Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.71. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.24.

Resideo Technologies last released its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The firm earned $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Resideo Technologies has generated $1.10 earnings per share over the last year. Resideo Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Resideo Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Resideo Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.20, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.86%. The high price target for REZI is $33.00 and the low price target for REZI is $10.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Resideo Technologies has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.38, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.20, Resideo Technologies has a forecasted downside of 12.9% from its current price of $28.92. Resideo Technologies has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Resideo Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI)

In the past three months, Resideo Technologies insiders have sold 61,965.51% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $577.00 in company stock and sold $358,118.00 in company stock. Only 0.09% of the stock of Resideo Technologies is held by insiders. 91.35% of the stock of Resideo Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI



Earnings for Resideo Technologies are expected to grow by 85.48% in the coming year, from $1.24 to $2.30 per share. The P/E ratio of Resideo Technologies is -111.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Resideo Technologies is -111.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Resideo Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 2.22. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

