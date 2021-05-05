Earnings results for Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 11 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

Revolve Group last released its earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The business earned $140.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. Revolve Group has generated $0.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.9. Revolve Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Revolve Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Revolve Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.78, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 18.51%. The high price target for RVLV is $65.00 and the low price target for RVLV is $17.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings, 11 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Revolve Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.68, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $41.78, Revolve Group has a forecasted downside of 18.5% from its current price of $51.27. Revolve Group has been the subject of 11 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group does not currently pay a dividend. Revolve Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

In the past three months, Revolve Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $81,959,737.00 in company stock. 58.74% of the stock of Revolve Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 32.46% of the stock of Revolve Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV



Earnings for Revolve Group are expected to grow by 11.11% in the coming year, from $0.63 to $0.70 per share. The P/E ratio of Revolve Group is 78.88, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.90. The P/E ratio of Revolve Group is 78.88, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.51. Revolve Group has a PEG Ratio of 3.02. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Revolve Group has a P/B Ratio of 27.13. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here