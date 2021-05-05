Earnings results for Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.92.

Rocket Companies last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The firm earned $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Rocket Companies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Rocket Companies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Rocket Companies will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Rocket Companies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.32, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.54%. The high price target for RKT is $35.00 and the low price target for RKT is $19.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 11 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Rocket Companies has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies does not currently pay a dividend. Rocket Companies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

In the past three months, Rocket Companies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.58% of the stock of Rocket Companies is held by insiders. Only 3.97% of the stock of Rocket Companies is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT



Earnings for Rocket Companies are expected to decrease by -52.52% in the coming year, from $3.77 to $1.79 per share. Rocket Companies has a PEG Ratio of 1.12. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

