Earnings results for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.45.

Roku last issued its earnings results on February 18th, 2021. The reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The company earned $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.85 million. Roku has generated ($0.52) earnings per share over the last year. Roku has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Roku will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

24 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Roku in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $414.69, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.76%. The high price target for ROKU is $600.00 and the low price target for ROKU is $105.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 19 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Roku has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 19 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $414.69, Roku has a forecasted upside of 29.8% from its current price of $319.59. Roku has been the subject of 16 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku does not currently pay a dividend. Roku does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

In the past three months, Roku insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $236,374,425.00 in company stock. Only 22.70% of the stock of Roku is held by insiders. 64.15% of the stock of Roku is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU



Earnings for Roku are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.78) to ($0.48) per share. The P/E ratio of Roku is -380.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Roku is -380.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Roku has a P/B Ratio of 54.82. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here