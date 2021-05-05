Earnings results for Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.81. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.68.

Royal Gold last posted its earnings results on February 2nd, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.81 million. Its revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Royal Gold has generated $2.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.2. Royal Gold has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Royal Gold will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Royal Gold in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $138.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.56%. The high price target for RGLD is $174.00 and the low price target for RGLD is $108.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Royal Gold has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.55, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $138.80, Royal Gold has a forecasted upside of 19.6% from its current price of $116.09. Royal Gold has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold has a dividend yield of 1.07%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Royal Gold has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Royal Gold is 48.58%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Royal Gold will have a dividend payout ratio of 30.61% next year. This indicates that Royal Gold will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD)

In the past three months, Royal Gold insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $98,271.00 in company stock. Only 0.38% of the stock of Royal Gold is held by insiders. 74.95% of the stock of Royal Gold is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD



Earnings for Royal Gold are expected to grow by 10.42% in the coming year, from $3.55 to $3.92 per share. The P/E ratio of Royal Gold is 32.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.15. The P/E ratio of Royal Gold is 32.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 27.38. Royal Gold has a PEG Ratio of 2.97. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Royal Gold has a P/B Ratio of 3.31. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

