Earnings results for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-2.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.23.

Sarepta Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by $0.41. The firm earned $145.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sarepta Therapeutics has generated ($9.71) earnings per share over the last year. Sarepta Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Sarepta Therapeutics will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

23 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sarepta Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $150.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 95.02%. The high price target for SRPT is $230.00 and the low price target for SRPT is $73.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 9 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Sarepta Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

In the past three months, Sarepta Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,263,900.00 in company stock. Only 5.90% of the stock of Sarepta Therapeutics is held by insiders. 89.69% of the stock of Sarepta Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT



Earnings for Sarepta Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($8.20) to ($6.67) per share. The P/E ratio of Sarepta Therapeutics is -9.86, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Sarepta Therapeutics is -9.86, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Sarepta Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 7.02. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

