Earnings results for Select Medical (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.65. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37.

Select Medical last announced its earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. The company earned $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Select Medical has generated $1.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.9. Select Medical has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Select Medical will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Select Medical (NYSE:SEM)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Select Medical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.30%. The high price target for SEM is $36.00 and the low price target for SEM is $34.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Select Medical (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical does not currently pay a dividend. Select Medical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Select Medical (NYSE:SEM)

In the past three months, Select Medical insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $13,662,334.00 in company stock. Only 19.70% of the stock of Select Medical is held by insiders. 74.44% of the stock of Select Medical is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM



Earnings for Select Medical are expected to decrease by -3.21% in the coming year, from $1.56 to $1.51 per share. The P/E ratio of Select Medical is 23.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.90. The P/E ratio of Select Medical is 23.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 43.91. Select Medical has a PEG Ratio of 1.28. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Select Medical has a P/B Ratio of 5.52. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

