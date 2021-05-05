Earnings results for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.6. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.08.

Sempra Energy last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy has generated $6.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.7. Sempra Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sempra Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $146.45, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.08%. The high price target for SRE is $173.00 and the low price target for SRE is $133.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Sempra Energy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.58, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $146.45, Sempra Energy has a forecasted upside of 6.1% from its current price of $138.06. Sempra Energy has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy pays a meaningful dividend of 3.20%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Sempra Energy has been increasing its dividend for 10 years. The dividend payout ratio of Sempra Energy is 64.90%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Sempra Energy will have a dividend payout ratio of 54.52% next year. This indicates that Sempra Energy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

In the past three months, Sempra Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.09% of the stock of Sempra Energy is held by insiders. 83.76% of the stock of Sempra Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE



Earnings for Sempra Energy are expected to grow by 5.08% in the coming year, from $7.68 to $8.07 per share. The P/E ratio of Sempra Energy is 10.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.15. The P/E ratio of Sempra Energy is 10.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 31.97. Sempra Energy has a PEG Ratio of 2.07. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Sempra Energy has a P/B Ratio of 1.99. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

