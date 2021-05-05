Earnings results for Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 12 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

Shake Shack last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $157.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.52 million. Shake Shack has generated $0.72 earnings per share over the last year. Shake Shack has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Shake Shack will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Shake Shack in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $94.16, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.78%. The high price target for SHAK is $150.00 and the low price target for SHAK is $48.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 10 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Shake Shack has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.18, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 10 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $94.16, Shake Shack has a forecasted downside of 10.8% from its current price of $105.54. Shake Shack has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Shake Shack does not currently pay a dividend. Shake Shack does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Shake Shack insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $13,002,171.00 in company stock. Only 14.98% of the stock of Shake Shack is held by insiders. 89.61% of the stock of Shake Shack is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Shake Shack are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.67) to $0.18 per share. The P/E ratio of Shake Shack is -157.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Shake Shack is -157.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Shake Shack has a PEG Ratio of 35.53. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Shake Shack has a P/B Ratio of 12.32. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

