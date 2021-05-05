Earnings results for Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08.

Shift4 Payments last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. Shift4 Payments has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Shift4 Payments has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Shift4 Payments will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Shift4 Payments in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $66.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 30.07%. The high price target for FOUR is $101.00 and the low price target for FOUR is $38.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Shift4 Payments has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.69, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $66.50, Shift4 Payments has a forecasted downside of 30.1% from its current price of $95.09. Shift4 Payments has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Shift4 Payments does not currently pay a dividend. Shift4 Payments does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Shift4 Payments insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $257,546,943.00 in company stock. Only 12.20% of the stock of Shift4 Payments is held by insiders. Only 33.36% of the stock of Shift4 Payments is held by institutions.

Earnings for Shift4 Payments are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.56) to $0.37 per share.

