Earnings results for Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.83. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.5899999999999999.

Southwest Gas last released its quarterly earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $914.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.13 million. Southwest Gas has generated $3.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.7. Southwest Gas has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Southwest Gas will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Southwest Gas in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $66.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.71%. The high price target for SWX is $73.00 and the low price target for SWX is $60.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Southwest Gas has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $66.25, Southwest Gas has a forecasted downside of 5.7% from its current price of $70.26. Southwest Gas has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX)

Southwest Gas pays a meaningful dividend of 3.22%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Southwest Gas has been increasing its dividend for 14 years. The dividend payout ratio of Southwest Gas is 57.87%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Southwest Gas will have a dividend payout ratio of 55.21% next year. This indicates that Southwest Gas will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX)

In the past three months, Southwest Gas insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $24,466.00 in company stock. Only 0.75% of the stock of Southwest Gas is held by insiders. 83.43% of the stock of Southwest Gas is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX



Earnings for Southwest Gas are expected to grow by 8.68% in the coming year, from $3.80 to $4.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Southwest Gas is 17.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.90. The P/E ratio of Southwest Gas is 17.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 31.52. Southwest Gas has a PEG Ratio of 2.89. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Southwest Gas has a P/B Ratio of 1.53. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here