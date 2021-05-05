Earnings results for Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.7. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.78.

Spirit Realty Capital last released its quarterly earnings data on February 18th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Spirit Realty Capital has generated $3.34 earnings per share over the last year. Spirit Realty Capital has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Spirit Realty Capital will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Spirit Realty Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.55, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.82%. The high price target for SRC is $48.00 and the low price target for SRC is $27.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Spirit Realty Capital has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $43.55, Spirit Realty Capital has a forecasted downside of 7.8% from its current price of $47.24. Spirit Realty Capital has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.26%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Spirit Realty Capital has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Spirit Realty Capital is 74.85%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Spirit Realty Capital will have a dividend payout ratio of 88.34% in the coming year. This indicates that Spirit Realty Capital may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC)

In the past three months, Spirit Realty Capital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.92% of the stock of Spirit Realty Capital is held by insiders. 98.65% of the stock of Spirit Realty Capital is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC



Earnings for Spirit Realty Capital are expected to grow by 1.07% in the coming year, from $2.80 to $2.83 per share. The P/E ratio of Spirit Realty Capital is -590.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Spirit Realty Capital is -590.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Spirit Realty Capital has a P/B Ratio of 1.45. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here