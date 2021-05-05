Earnings results for Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.62. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.79.

Sprouts Farmers Market last announced its earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market has generated $1.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.2. Sprouts Farmers Market has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Sprouts Farmers Market will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sprouts Farmers Market in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.09%. The high price target for SFM is $37.00 and the low price target for SFM is $18.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Sprouts Farmers Market has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.93, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 4 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.50, Sprouts Farmers Market has a forecasted downside of 6.1% from its current price of $26.09. Sprouts Farmers Market has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market does not currently pay a dividend. Sprouts Farmers Market does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM)

In the past three months, Sprouts Farmers Market insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $128,838.00 in company stock. Only 0.29% of the stock of Sprouts Farmers Market is held by insiders. 99.18% of the stock of Sprouts Farmers Market is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM



Earnings for Sprouts Farmers Market are expected to decrease by -22.03% in the coming year, from $2.27 to $1.77 per share. The P/E ratio of Sprouts Farmers Market is 12.25, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.90. The P/E ratio of Sprouts Farmers Market is 12.25, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.51. Sprouts Farmers Market has a PEG Ratio of 1.23. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Sprouts Farmers Market has a P/B Ratio of 5.29. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here