Earnings results for Square (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 11 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.19.

Square last released its quarterly earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The company earned $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Its revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. Square has generated $0.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.0. Square has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Square will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Square (NYSE:SQ)

43 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Square in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $223.76, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.22%. The high price target for SQ is $380.00 and the low price target for SQ is $49.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 16 hold ratings and 24 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Square has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.49, and is based on 24 buy ratings, 16 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $223.76, Square has a forecasted downside of 3.2% from its current price of $231.19. Square has been the subject of 17 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Square (NYSE:SQ)

Square does not currently pay a dividend. Square does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Square (NYSE:SQ)

In the past three months, Square insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $302,697,108.00 in company stock. Only 21.79% of the stock of Square is held by insiders. 64.01% of the stock of Square is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Square (NYSE:SQ



Earnings for Square are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.03) to $0.28 per share. The P/E ratio of Square is 366.97, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.89. The P/E ratio of Square is 366.97, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 66.10. Square has a PEG Ratio of 29.50. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Square has a P/B Ratio of 58.38. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here