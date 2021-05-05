Earnings results for SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31.

SSR Mining last posted its earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $370.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.40 million. SSR Mining has generated $0.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.8. SSR Mining has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. SSR Mining will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SSR Mining in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 100.12%. The high price target for SSRM is $40.00 and the low price target for SSRM is $26.00. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SSR Mining has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 8 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.20, SSR Mining has a forecasted upside of 100.1% from its current price of $16.09. SSR Mining has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining does not currently pay a dividend. SSR Mining does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM)

In the past three months, SSR Mining insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 51.45% of the stock of SSR Mining is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM



Earnings for SSR Mining are expected to grow by 94.53% in the coming year, from $1.28 to $2.49 per share. The P/E ratio of SSR Mining is 32.84, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.90. The P/E ratio of SSR Mining is 32.84, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 28.90. SSR Mining has a PEG Ratio of 2.41. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. SSR Mining has a P/B Ratio of 1.75. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

