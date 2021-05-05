Earnings results for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical Company is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

STAAR Surgical last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. STAAR Surgical has generated $0.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 731.3. STAAR Surgical has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. STAAR Surgical will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for STAAR Surgical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $68.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 50.70%. The high price target for STAA is $128.00 and the low price target for STAA is $41.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

STAAR Surgical has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $68.50, STAAR Surgical has a forecasted downside of 50.7% from its current price of $138.94. STAAR Surgical has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical does not currently pay a dividend. STAAR Surgical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

In the past three months, STAAR Surgical insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $49,425,559.00 in company stock. Only 3.90% of the stock of STAAR Surgical is held by insiders. 85.35% of the stock of STAAR Surgical is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA



Earnings for STAAR Surgical are expected to grow by 381.82% in the coming year, from $0.11 to $0.53 per share. The P/E ratio of STAAR Surgical is 731.30, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.15. The P/E ratio of STAAR Surgical is 731.30, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 44.85. STAAR Surgical has a P/B Ratio of 38.70. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

