Earnings results for Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP)

Stamps.com Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.91.

Stamps.com last posted its earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The software maker reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. The business earned $205.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.44 million. Stamps.com has generated $3.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.2. Stamps.com has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Stamps.com will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Stamps.com in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $260.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 33.11%. The high price target for STMP is $300.00 and the low price target for STMP is $220.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP)

Stamps.com does not currently pay a dividend. Stamps.com does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP)

In the past three months, Stamps.com insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,333,800.00 in company stock. Only 9.62% of the stock of Stamps.com is held by insiders. 88.19% of the stock of Stamps.com is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP



Earnings for Stamps.com are expected to decrease by -37.25% in the coming year, from $9.10 to $5.71 per share. The P/E ratio of Stamps.com is 24.20, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.90. The P/E ratio of Stamps.com is 24.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.51. Stamps.com has a P/B Ratio of 5.01. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

