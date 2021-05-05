Earnings results for Stantec (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

Stantec last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $661.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.59 million. Stantec has generated $1.52 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.0. Stantec has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Stantec will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Stantec (NYSE:STN)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Stantec in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $55.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.44%. The high price target for STN is $69.00 and the low price target for STN is $47.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Stantec has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.91, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $55.50, Stantec has a forecasted upside of 18.4% from its current price of $46.86. Stantec has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Stantec (NYSE:STN)

Stantec has a dividend yield of 1.02%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Stantec has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Stantec is 31.58%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Stantec will have a dividend payout ratio of 28.74% next year. This indicates that Stantec will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Stantec (NYSE:STN)

In the past three months, Stantec insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 59.73% of the stock of Stantec is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Stantec are expected to grow by 8.44% in the coming year, from $1.54 to $1.67 per share. The P/E ratio of Stantec is 36.05, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.14. The P/E ratio of Stantec is 36.05, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 35.36. Stantec has a P/B Ratio of 3.68. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

