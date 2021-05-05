Earnings results for STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR)

STORE Capital Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.5.

STORE Capital last released its earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. STORE Capital has generated $1.99 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.9. STORE Capital has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. STORE Capital will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for STORE Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.70, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.31%. The high price target for STOR is $38.00 and the low price target for STOR is $30.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

STORE Capital has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.56, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $33.70, STORE Capital has a forecasted downside of 6.3% from its current price of $35.97. STORE Capital has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

STORE Capital is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.02%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. STORE Capital has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of STORE Capital is 72.36%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, STORE Capital will have a dividend payout ratio of 77.01% in the coming year. This indicates that STORE Capital may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

In the past three months, STORE Capital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.84% of the stock of STORE Capital is held by insiders. 87.31% of the stock of STORE Capital is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for STORE Capital are expected to grow by 2.19% in the coming year, from $1.83 to $1.87 per share. The P/E ratio of STORE Capital is 40.88, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.89. The P/E ratio of STORE Capital is 40.88, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.13. STORE Capital has a P/B Ratio of 1.88. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

