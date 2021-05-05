Earnings results for Sunoco (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.69. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.78.

Sunoco last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The company earned $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Sunoco has generated $2.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.0. Sunoco has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Sunoco will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Sunoco (NYSE:SUN)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sunoco in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.86, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.90%. The high price target for SUN is $35.00 and the low price target for SUN is $26.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Sunoco has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.43, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $31.86, Sunoco has a forecasted downside of 11.9% from its current price of $36.16. Sunoco has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sunoco (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 9.25%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Sunoco has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Sunoco is 145.37%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Sunoco will have a dividend payout ratio of 87.30% in the coming year. This indicates that Sunoco may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Sunoco (NYSE:SUN)

In the past three months, Sunoco insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 24.13% of the stock of Sunoco is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN



Earnings for Sunoco are expected to grow by 45.95% in the coming year, from $2.59 to $3.78 per share. The P/E ratio of Sunoco is 23.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.90. The P/E ratio of Sunoco is 23.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 23.42. Sunoco has a P/B Ratio of 4.74. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

