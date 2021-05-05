Earnings results for Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.23.

Sunrun last issued its earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $320.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.90 million. Sunrun has generated $0.21 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,189.0. Sunrun has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Sunrun will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sunrun in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $80.85, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 70.03%. The high price target for RUN is $116.00 and the low price target for RUN is $55.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 18 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Sunrun has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.90, and is based on 18 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $80.85, Sunrun has a forecasted upside of 70.0% from its current price of $47.55. Sunrun has been the subject of 12 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun does not currently pay a dividend. Sunrun does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

In the past three months, Sunrun insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $19,596,445.00 in company stock. Only 8.55% of the stock of Sunrun is held by insiders. 85.35% of the stock of Sunrun is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN



Earnings for Sunrun are expected to grow by 2,800.00% in the coming year, from $0.01 to $0.29 per share. The P/E ratio of Sunrun is 1,189.05, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.15. The P/E ratio of Sunrun is 1,189.05, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 24.25. Sunrun has a P/B Ratio of 4.22. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

