Earnings results for SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK)

SVMK Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.18.

SVMK last issued its earnings data on February 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101 million. SVMK has generated ($0.56) earnings per share over the last year. SVMK has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. SVMK will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SVMK in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.57, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 60.11%. The high price target for SVMK is $30.00 and the low price target for SVMK is $25.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SVMK has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $27.57, SVMK has a forecasted upside of 60.1% from its current price of $17.22. SVMK has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK)

SVMK does not currently pay a dividend. SVMK does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK)

In the past three months, SVMK insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,969,253.00 in company stock. Only 18.70% of the stock of SVMK is held by insiders. 77.51% of the stock of SVMK is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK



Earnings for SVMK are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.69) to ($0.62) per share. The P/E ratio of SVMK is -24.60, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of SVMK is -24.60, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. SVMK has a P/B Ratio of 7.69. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

