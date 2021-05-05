Earnings results for Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.98.

Synaptics last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 4th, 2021. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $357.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.68 million. Synaptics has generated $4.21 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.4. Synaptics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Synaptics will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Synaptics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $141.42, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.52%. The high price target for SYNA is $180.00 and the low price target for SYNA is $78.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Synaptics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.92, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $141.42, Synaptics has a forecasted upside of 4.5% from its current price of $135.30. Synaptics has been the subject of 11 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics does not currently pay a dividend. Synaptics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

In the past three months, Synaptics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,740,768.00 in company stock. Only 0.85% of the stock of Synaptics is held by insiders. 99.85% of the stock of Synaptics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA



Earnings for Synaptics are expected to grow by 6.23% in the coming year, from $5.46 to $5.80 per share. The P/E ratio of Synaptics is 42.41, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.90. The P/E ratio of Synaptics is 42.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 66.01. Synaptics has a PEG Ratio of 1.89. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Synaptics has a P/B Ratio of 5.62. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here