Earnings results for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.22.

Tandem Diabetes Care last released its earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The company earned $168.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.13 million. Tandem Diabetes Care has generated ($0.22) earnings per share over the last year. Tandem Diabetes Care has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Tandem Diabetes Care will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tandem Diabetes Care in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $119.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.58%. The high price target for TNDM is $150.00 and the low price target for TNDM is $95.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Tandem Diabetes Care has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $119.33, Tandem Diabetes Care has a forecasted upside of 29.6% from its current price of $92.09. Tandem Diabetes Care has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care does not currently pay a dividend. Tandem Diabetes Care does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

In the past three months, Tandem Diabetes Care insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $18,537,916.00 in company stock. Only 6.00% of the stock of Tandem Diabetes Care is held by insiders. 88.60% of the stock of Tandem Diabetes Care is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Tandem Diabetes Care are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.35) to ($0.03) per share. The P/E ratio of Tandem Diabetes Care is -113.69, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Tandem Diabetes Care is -113.69, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Tandem Diabetes Care has a P/B Ratio of 27.91. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

