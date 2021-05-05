Earnings results for Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.27.

Tapestry last released its quarterly earnings results on February 4th, 2021. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The company earned $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Its revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Tapestry has generated $0.97 earnings per share over the last year. Tapestry has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Tapestry will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)

23 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tapestry in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.91, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 25.19%. The high price target for TPR is $54.00 and the low price target for TPR is $15.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 17 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Tapestry has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.74, and is based on 17 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $35.91, Tapestry has a forecasted downside of 25.2% from its current price of $48.00. Tapestry has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry does not currently pay a dividend. Tapestry does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)

In the past three months, Tapestry insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,042,053.00 in company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of Tapestry is held by insiders. 85.85% of the stock of Tapestry is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR



Earnings for Tapestry are expected to grow by 14.98% in the coming year, from $2.27 to $2.61 per share. The P/E ratio of Tapestry is -30.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Tapestry is -30.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Tapestry has a PEG Ratio of 1.28. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Tapestry has a P/B Ratio of 5.83. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here