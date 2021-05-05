Earnings results for Telefónica (NYSE:TEF)

Telefonica SA is estimated to report earnings on 05/06/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

Telefónica last posted its earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $13.01 billion during the quarter. Telefónica has generated $0.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.3. Telefónica has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Telefónica (NYSE:TEF)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Telefónica in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.82%. The high price target for TEF is $5.00 and the low price target for TEF is $5.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 10 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Telefónica has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.07, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 10 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.00, Telefónica has a forecasted upside of 4.8% from its current price of $4.77. Telefónica has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Telefónica (NYSE:TEF)

Telefónica is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.20%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Telefónica has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Telefónica is 46.58%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Telefónica will have a dividend payout ratio of 72.34% next year. This indicates that Telefónica will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Telefónica (NYSE:TEF)

In the past three months, Telefónica insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.01% of the stock of Telefónica is held by insiders. Only 0.88% of the stock of Telefónica is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF



Earnings for Telefónica are expected to grow by 38.24% in the coming year, from $0.34 to $0.47 per share. The P/E ratio of Telefónica is 119.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.89. The P/E ratio of Telefónica is 119.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 31.52. Telefónica has a P/B Ratio of 0.87. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

