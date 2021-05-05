Earnings results for Teradata (NYSE:TDC)

Teradata Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

Teradata last posted its earnings results on February 3rd, 2021. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The business earned $491 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.45 million. Teradata has generated $0.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.5. Teradata has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Teradata will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Teradata (NYSE:TDC)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Teradata in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.70, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 26.39%. The high price target for TDC is $70.00 and the low price target for TDC is $17.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Teradata has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $35.70, Teradata has a forecasted downside of 26.4% from its current price of $48.50. Teradata has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Teradata (NYSE:TDC)

Teradata does not currently pay a dividend. Teradata does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Teradata (NYSE:TDC)

In the past three months, Teradata insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,826,542.00 in company stock. Only 1.31% of the stock of Teradata is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Teradata (NYSE:TDC



Earnings for Teradata are expected to grow by 79.07% in the coming year, from $0.43 to $0.77 per share. The P/E ratio of Teradata is 54.49, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.90. The P/E ratio of Teradata is 54.49, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 66.01. Teradata has a PEG Ratio of 1.98. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Teradata has a P/B Ratio of 20.82. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

