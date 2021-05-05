Earnings results for Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $5.77. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $7.4.

Texas Pacific Land last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.65 million. Texas Pacific Land has generated $41.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.7. Texas Pacific Land has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Texas Pacific Land will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Texas Pacific Land in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1,529.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.62%. The high price target for TPL is $1,700.00 and the low price target for TPL is $1,359.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Texas Pacific Land has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $1,529.50, Texas Pacific Land has a forecasted downside of 6.6% from its current price of $1,637.95. Texas Pacific Land has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land has a dividend yield of 0.68%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Texas Pacific Land does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Texas Pacific Land is 26.58%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Texas Pacific Land will have a dividend payout ratio of 41.75% next year. This indicates that Texas Pacific Land will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL)

In the past three months, Texas Pacific Land insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $151,039.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.92% of the stock of Texas Pacific Land is held by insiders. 46.87% of the stock of Texas Pacific Land is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL



Earnings for Texas Pacific Land are expected to grow by 22.10% in the coming year, from $21.58 to $26.35 per share. The P/E ratio of Texas Pacific Land is 62.68, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.90. The P/E ratio of Texas Pacific Land is 62.68, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.13. Texas Pacific Land has a P/B Ratio of 24.81. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

