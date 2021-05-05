Earnings results for The AES (NYSE:AES)

The AES Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.29.

The AES last posted its earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. The AES has generated $1.36 earnings per share over the last year. The AES has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. The AES will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on The AES (NYSE:AES)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The AES in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 19.51%. The high price target for AES is $30.50 and the low price target for AES is $17.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The AES has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.50, The AES has a forecasted downside of 19.5% from its current price of $26.71. The AES has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The AES (NYSE:AES)

The AES pays a meaningful dividend of 2.19%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The AES has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of The AES is 44.12%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The AES will have a dividend payout ratio of 38.46% next year. This indicates that The AES will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The AES (NYSE:AES)

In the past three months, The AES insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.54% of the stock of The AES is held by insiders. 91.13% of the stock of The AES is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The AES (NYSE:AES



Earnings for The AES are expected to grow by 12.23% in the coming year, from $1.39 to $1.56 per share. The P/E ratio of The AES is -51.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of The AES is -51.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The AES has a PEG Ratio of 2.25. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The AES has a P/B Ratio of 3.39. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

