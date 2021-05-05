Earnings results for The Allstate (NYSE:ALL)

Allstate Corporation (The) is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.85. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.54.

The Allstate last released its earnings data on February 2nd, 2021. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The business earned $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. The Allstate has generated $10.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.0. The Allstate has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. The Allstate will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on The Allstate (NYSE:ALL)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Allstate in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $126.22, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.49%. The high price target for ALL is $149.00 and the low price target for ALL is $101.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Allstate has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $126.22, The Allstate has a forecasted downside of 1.5% from its current price of $128.13. The Allstate has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: The Allstate (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate pays a meaningful dividend of 2.56%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Allstate has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Allstate is 31.06%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Allstate will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.37% next year. This indicates that The Allstate will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Allstate (NYSE:ALL)

In the past three months, The Allstate insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of The Allstate is held by insiders. 76.95% of the stock of The Allstate is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Allstate (NYSE:ALL)



Earnings for The Allstate are expected to grow by 1.83% in the coming year, from $12.54 to $12.77 per share. The P/E ratio of The Allstate is 8.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.15. The P/E ratio of The Allstate is 8.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.18. The Allstate has a PEG Ratio of 1.14. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Allstate has a P/B Ratio of 1.75. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

