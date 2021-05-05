Earnings results for The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.28.

The Hain Celestial Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.50 million. Its revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. The Hain Celestial Group has generated $0.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.2. The Hain Celestial Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. The Hain Celestial Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Hain Celestial Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.27, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.85%. The high price target for HAIN is $52.00 and the low price target for HAIN is $25.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Hain Celestial Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.73, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.27, The Hain Celestial Group has a forecasted downside of 0.9% from its current price of $40.62. The Hain Celestial Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

The Hain Celestial Group does not currently pay a dividend. The Hain Celestial Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, The Hain Celestial Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 16.20% of the stock of The Hain Celestial Group is held by insiders. 98.26% of the stock of The Hain Celestial Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for The Hain Celestial Group are expected to grow by 16.54% in the coming year, from $1.27 to $1.48 per share. The P/E ratio of The Hain Celestial Group is 156.23, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.90. The P/E ratio of The Hain Celestial Group is 156.23, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 44.60. The Hain Celestial Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.87. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

