Earnings results for The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.46.

The Middleby last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 28th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The company earned $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. The Middleby has generated $7.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.3. The Middleby has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. The Middleby will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Middleby in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $184.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.27%. The high price target for MIDD is $225.00 and the low price target for MIDD is $86.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Middleby has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $184.38, The Middleby has a forecasted upside of 3.3% from its current price of $178.53. The Middleby has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby does not currently pay a dividend. The Middleby does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD)

In the past three months, The Middleby insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.41% of the stock of The Middleby is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD



Earnings for The Middleby are expected to grow by 24.31% in the coming year, from $4.69 to $5.83 per share. The P/E ratio of The Middleby is 37.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.90. The P/E ratio of The Middleby is 37.35, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 50.43. The Middleby has a P/B Ratio of 5.15. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

