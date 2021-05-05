Earnings results for The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $5.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $4.5.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 2nd, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has generated $7.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.9. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. The Scotts Miracle-Gro will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $250.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.17%. The high price target for SMG is $300.00 and the low price target for SMG is $180.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Scotts Miracle-Gro has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.25, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $250.00, The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a forecasted upside of 8.2% from its current price of $231.11. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a dividend yield of 1.07%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has been increasing its dividend for 11 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Scotts Miracle-Gro is 34.25%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Scotts Miracle-Gro will have a dividend payout ratio of 28.94% next year. This indicates that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)

In the past three months, The Scotts Miracle-Gro insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $19,619,256.00 in company stock. Only 27.17% of the stock of The Scotts Miracle-Gro is held by insiders. 63.07% of the stock of The Scotts Miracle-Gro is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG



Earnings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro are expected to grow by 4.00% in the coming year, from $8.24 to $8.57 per share. The P/E ratio of The Scotts Miracle-Gro is 33.94, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.15. The P/E ratio of The Scotts Miracle-Gro is 33.94, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 27.38. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a P/B Ratio of 18.34. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

