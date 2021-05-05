Earnings results for TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS)

Treehouse Foods, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37.

TreeHouse Foods last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 11th, 2021. The reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business earned $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. TreeHouse Foods has generated $2.39 earnings per share over the last year. TreeHouse Foods has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. TreeHouse Foods will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TreeHouse Foods in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $53.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.89%. The high price target for THS is $65.00 and the low price target for THS is $46.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

TreeHouse Foods has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.36, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $53.00, TreeHouse Foods has a forecasted upside of 11.9% from its current price of $47.37. TreeHouse Foods has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods does not currently pay a dividend. TreeHouse Foods does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS)

In the past three months, TreeHouse Foods insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $134,528.00 in company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of TreeHouse Foods is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS



Earnings for TreeHouse Foods are expected to grow by 10.26% in the coming year, from $2.73 to $3.01 per share. The P/E ratio of TreeHouse Foods is -473.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. TreeHouse Foods has a PEG Ratio of 2.08. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. TreeHouse Foods has a P/B Ratio of 1.45. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

