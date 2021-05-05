Earnings results for Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.49. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.46.

Trimble last released its quarterly earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The company earned $830 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. Its revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Trimble has generated $1.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.6. Trimble has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Trimble will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Trimble in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $56.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 30.11%. The high price target for TRMB is $76.00 and the low price target for TRMB is $39.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Trimble has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $56.75, Trimble has a forecasted downside of 30.1% from its current price of $81.20. Trimble has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Trimble does not currently pay a dividend. Trimble does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Trimble insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,548,780.00 in company stock. Only 0.66% of the stock of Trimble is held by insiders. 89.39% of the stock of Trimble is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Trimble are expected to grow by 8.60% in the coming year, from $1.86 to $2.02 per share. The P/E ratio of Trimble is 41.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.15. The P/E ratio of Trimble is 41.64, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 67.35. Trimble has a PEG Ratio of 3.46. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Trimble has a P/B Ratio of 6.49. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

