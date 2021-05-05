Earnings results for TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

TripAdvisor, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.12.

TripAdvisor last released its quarterly earnings results on February 18th, 2021. The travel company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The business earned $116 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.12 million. TripAdvisor has generated $1.08 earnings per share over the last year. TripAdvisor has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. TripAdvisor will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TripAdvisor in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.16, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 19.12%. The high price target for TRIP is $62.00 and the low price target for TRIP is $18.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 9 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

TripAdvisor does not currently pay a dividend. TripAdvisor does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

In the past three months, TripAdvisor insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.50% of the stock of TripAdvisor is held by insiders. 69.51% of the stock of TripAdvisor is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP



Earnings for TripAdvisor are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.72) to ($0.13) per share. The P/E ratio of TripAdvisor is -31.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of TripAdvisor is -31.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. TripAdvisor has a P/B Ratio of 5.58. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

