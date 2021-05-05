Earnings results for Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.76. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.85.

Twist Bioscience last announced its earnings results on February 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. The firm earned $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.26 million. Twist Bioscience has generated ($3.00) earnings per share over the last year. Twist Bioscience has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Twist Bioscience will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Twist Bioscience in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $137.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.93%. The high price target for TWST is $200.00 and the low price target for TWST is $100.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Twist Bioscience has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $137.50, Twist Bioscience has a forecasted upside of 20.9% from its current price of $113.70. Twist Bioscience has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Twist Bioscience does not currently pay a dividend. Twist Bioscience does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Twist Bioscience insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $24,095,928.00 in company stock. Only 7.00% of the stock of Twist Bioscience is held by insiders. 87.90% of the stock of Twist Bioscience is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Twist Bioscience are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.03) to ($2.41) per share. The P/E ratio of Twist Bioscience is -30.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Twist Bioscience is -30.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Twist Bioscience has a P/B Ratio of 15.10. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

