Earnings results for UGI (NYSE:UGI)

UGI Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.72. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.56.

UGI last issued its earnings data on February 2nd, 2021. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm earned $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. UGI has generated $2.67 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.6. UGI has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. UGI will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on UGI (NYSE:UGI)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for UGI in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $39.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.06%. The high price target for UGI is $45.00 and the low price target for UGI is $35.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

UGI has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $39.00, UGI has a forecasted downside of 12.1% from its current price of $44.35. UGI has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: UGI (NYSE:UGI)

UGI pays a meaningful dividend of 3.02%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. UGI has been increasing its dividend for 25 years. The dividend payout ratio of UGI is 49.44%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, UGI will have a dividend payout ratio of 41.51% next year. This indicates that UGI will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: UGI (NYSE:UGI)

In the past three months, UGI insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $374,600.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 2.50% of the stock of UGI is held by insiders. 76.53% of the stock of UGI is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of UGI (NYSE:UGI



Earnings for UGI are expected to grow by 9.66% in the coming year, from $2.90 to $3.18 per share. The P/E ratio of UGI is 17.60, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.16. The P/E ratio of UGI is 17.60, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 31.97. UGI has a PEG Ratio of 1.58. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. UGI has a P/B Ratio of 2.23. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here