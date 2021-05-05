Earnings results for United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.6. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.12.

United Therapeutics last posted its earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.04 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. United Therapeutics has generated ($2.39) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.1. United Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. United Therapeutics will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for United Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $219.57, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.81%. The high price target for UTHR is $275.00 and the low price target for UTHR is $195.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. United Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

In the past three months, United Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,135,637.00 in company stock. Only 10.90% of the stock of United Therapeutics is held by insiders. 90.09% of the stock of United Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR



Earnings for United Therapeutics are expected to decrease by -7.65% in the coming year, from $12.55 to $11.59 per share. The P/E ratio of United Therapeutics is 19.09, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.15. The P/E ratio of United Therapeutics is 19.09, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 44.85. United Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 3.18. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

