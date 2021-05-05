Earnings results for Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.67. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.8.

Universal Display last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.49. The firm earned $141.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 million. Universal Display has generated $3.30 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.3. Universal Display has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Universal Display will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Universal Display in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $257.14, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.10%. The high price target for OLED is $275.00 and the low price target for OLED is $225.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display has a dividend yield of 0.36%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Universal Display has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Universal Display is 24.24%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Universal Display will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.25% next year. This indicates that Universal Display will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED)

In the past three months, Universal Display insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.30% of the stock of Universal Display is held by insiders. 70.78% of the stock of Universal Display is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED



Earnings for Universal Display are expected to grow by 71.74% in the coming year, from $2.30 to $3.95 per share. The P/E ratio of Universal Display is 99.32, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.90. The P/E ratio of Universal Display is 99.32, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 66.01. Universal Display has a PEG Ratio of 2.08. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Universal Display has a P/B Ratio of 12.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

