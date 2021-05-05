Earnings results for VEREIT (NYSE:VER)

VEREIT Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.77. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.84.

Analyst Opinion on VEREIT (NYSE:VER)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for VEREIT in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.79, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.66%. The high price target for VER is $48.00 and the low price target for VER is $33.75. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: VEREIT (NYSE:VER)

VEREIT pays a meaningful dividend of 3.88%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. VEREIT has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of VEREIT is 53.31%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, VEREIT will have a dividend payout ratio of 57.63% next year. This indicates that VEREIT will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: VEREIT (NYSE:VER)

In the past three months, VEREIT insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.29% of the stock of VEREIT is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of VEREIT (NYSE:VER



Earnings for VEREIT are expected to grow by 3.22% in the coming year, from $3.11 to $3.21 per share. The P/E ratio of VEREIT is 39.88, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.89. The P/E ratio of VEREIT is 39.88, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.13. VEREIT has a P/B Ratio of 1.49. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

