Earnings results for ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.13.

ViacomCBS last posted its earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business earned $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS has generated $5.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.2. ViacomCBS has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. ViacomCBS will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)

24 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ViacomCBS in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $47.08, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.81%. The high price target for VIAC is $80.00 and the low price target for VIAC is $26.00. There are currently 6 sell ratings, 10 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS pays a meaningful dividend of 2.42%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ViacomCBS has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of ViacomCBS is 19.16%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, ViacomCBS will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.97% next year. This indicates that ViacomCBS will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)

In the past three months, ViacomCBS insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,634,837.00 in company stock. Only 0.31% of the stock of ViacomCBS is held by insiders. 80.47% of the stock of ViacomCBS is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC



Earnings for ViacomCBS are expected to decrease by -2.56% in the coming year, from $4.29 to $4.18 per share. The P/E ratio of ViacomCBS is 18.17, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.89. The P/E ratio of ViacomCBS is 18.17, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 43.86. ViacomCBS has a PEG Ratio of 1.06. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ViacomCBS has a P/B Ratio of 1.85. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

