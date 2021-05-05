Earnings results for Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.58. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.71.

Vir Biotechnology last announced its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.13. The business earned $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Vir Biotechnology has generated ($5.76) earnings per share over the last year. Vir Biotechnology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vir Biotechnology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $66.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 48.08%. The high price target for VIR is $135.00 and the low price target for VIR is $24.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Vir Biotechnology has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.43, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $66.00, Vir Biotechnology has a forecasted upside of 48.1% from its current price of $44.57. Vir Biotechnology has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology does not currently pay a dividend. Vir Biotechnology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)

In the past three months, Vir Biotechnology insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,784,925.00 in company stock. 37.20% of the stock of Vir Biotechnology is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 54.49% of the stock of Vir Biotechnology is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR



Earnings for Vir Biotechnology are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.36) to ($2.90) per share. The P/E ratio of Vir Biotechnology is -18.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Vir Biotechnology is -18.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Vir Biotechnology has a P/B Ratio of 11.52. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

