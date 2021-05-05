Earnings results for Vontier (NYSE:VNT)

Vontier Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.54.

Vontier last released its earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $815 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.90 million. Vontier has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Vontier has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Vontier will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Vontier (NYSE:VNT)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vontier in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $39.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.34%. The high price target for VNT is $43.00 and the low price target for VNT is $38.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Vontier has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $39.83, Vontier has a forecasted upside of 25.3% from its current price of $31.78. Vontier has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Vontier (NYSE:VNT)

Vontier does not currently pay a dividend. Vontier does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vontier (NYSE:VNT)

In the past three months, Vontier insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.14% of the stock of Vontier is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Vontier (NYSE:VNT



Earnings for Vontier are expected to decrease by -0.83% in the coming year, from $2.42 to $2.40 per share.

