Earnings results for Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.49.

Walker & Dunlop last posted its earnings results on February 4th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. The business earned $349.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. Walker & Dunlop has generated $5.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.4. Walker & Dunlop has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Walker & Dunlop will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Walker & Dunlop in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $90.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.25%. The high price target for WD is $112.00 and the low price target for WD is $70.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Walker & Dunlop has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $90.67, Walker & Dunlop has a forecasted downside of 20.3% from its current price of $113.69. Walker & Dunlop has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop pays a meaningful dividend of 1.77%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Walker & Dunlop has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Walker & Dunlop is 36.70%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Walker & Dunlop will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.75% next year. This indicates that Walker & Dunlop will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD)

In the past three months, Walker & Dunlop insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,959,020.00 in company stock. Only 9.72% of the stock of Walker & Dunlop is held by insiders. 77.10% of the stock of Walker & Dunlop is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD



Earnings for Walker & Dunlop are expected to grow by 14.55% in the coming year, from $5.50 to $6.30 per share. The P/E ratio of Walker & Dunlop is 18.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.90. The P/E ratio of Walker & Dunlop is 18.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.13. Walker & Dunlop has a P/B Ratio of 3.36. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

