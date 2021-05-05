Earnings results for Waters (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.5699999999999998. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.15.

Waters last released its quarterly earnings results on February 1st, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.76. The business earned $786.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.10 million. Waters has generated $8.99 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.6. Waters has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Waters will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Waters (NYSE:WAT)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Waters in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $235.63, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 21.89%. The high price target for WAT is $300.00 and the low price target for WAT is $185.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Waters (NYSE:WAT)

Waters does not currently pay a dividend. Waters does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Waters (NYSE:WAT)

In the past three months, Waters insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,765,190.00 in company stock. Only 1.50% of the stock of Waters is held by insiders. 91.80% of the stock of Waters is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Waters (NYSE:WAT



Earnings for Waters are expected to grow by 11.71% in the coming year, from $7.94 to $8.87 per share. The P/E ratio of Waters is 37.57, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.15. The P/E ratio of Waters is 37.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 67.35. Waters has a PEG Ratio of 8.79. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

