Earnings results for Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.69. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-2.98.

Wayfair last announced its earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Its revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Wayfair has generated ($10.65) earnings per share over the last year. Wayfair has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Wayfair will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Wayfair (NYSE:W)

30 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Wayfair in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $297.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.54%. The high price target for W is $450.00 and the low price target for W is $170.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 11 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Wayfair does not currently pay a dividend. Wayfair does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Wayfair (NYSE:W)

In the past three months, Wayfair insiders have bought 81.24% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $13,608,000.00 in company stock and sold $7,508,424.00 in company stock. Only 30.86% of the stock of Wayfair is held by insiders. 81.27% of the stock of Wayfair is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Wayfair (NYSE:W



Earnings for Wayfair are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.13 to ($1.98) per share. The P/E ratio of Wayfair is -39.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Wayfair has a PEG Ratio of 98.63. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

