Earnings results for Welbilt (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

Welbilt last issued its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $320 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.56 million. Its revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Welbilt has generated $0.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 545.3. Welbilt has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Welbilt will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Welbilt (NYSE:WBT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Welbilt in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 23.58%. The high price target for WBT is $20.00 and the low price target for WBT is $8.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Welbilt has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.67, Welbilt has a forecasted downside of 23.6% from its current price of $21.81. Welbilt has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Welbilt (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt does not currently pay a dividend. Welbilt does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Welbilt (NYSE:WBT)

In the past three months, Welbilt insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.49% of the stock of Welbilt is held by insiders. 83.26% of the stock of Welbilt is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Welbilt (NYSE:WBT



Earnings for Welbilt are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.03) to $0.28 per share. The P/E ratio of Welbilt is 545.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.90. The P/E ratio of Welbilt is 545.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 50.44. Welbilt has a P/B Ratio of 12.18. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here